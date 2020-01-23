advertisement

As the U.S. reported its first case of coronavirus on Tuesday, social media users began to spread false information suggesting that the U.S. government had known about the virus for years, citing patents linked to the virus as evidence. Some articles have stated that the virus was created in a laboratory.

The new fashionable disease called “coronavirus” is making headlines.

Quite funny, there was a patent for the coronavirus was filed in 2015 and granted in 2018.

– Jordan Sather (@Jordan_Sather_) January 22, 2020

But the shared patents relate to earlier viruses, one for the avian infectious bronchitis virus and another for SARS, severe acute respiratory syndrome. SARS caused a global epidemic in 2003 that affected more than 8,000 people worldwide and killed more than 770 people. None of the deaths have occurred in the United States.

Patent confusion seems to stem from the use of the word coronavirus to describe the current situation. The coronavirus is a broad name for a family of viruses that includes the common cold, but when found in bats, camels and other animals, it has evolved into more serious diseases, as it did with the SARS epidemic.

Social media users sharing what they believe to be patents for the new virus, a member of the coronavirus family, are in fact sharing separate patents for the avian infectious bronchitis virus and SARS.

In 2015, the Pirbright Institute filed a patent for the avian infectious bronchitis virus, which infects poultry, according to Justia, a legal information database. The patent also covers the porcine delta-coronavirus which infects pigs. Both are part of the coronavirus family.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Pirbright confirmed that the patent is not for the new virus and that the research institute in Surrey, England, is not currently working with human coronaviruses. The shared patent online covers the development of a weakened form of the coronavirus that could be used as a vaccine to prevent respiratory disease in birds and other animals, according to the institute.

Dr. Erica Bickerton, who is leading coronavirus research at Pirbright, said the patent identifies mutations in the avian virus in the hopes of making a vaccine.

“The coronavirus is a family of viruses,” she said. “The virus identified as a coronavirus because very little is known about it.”

Some messages containing false allegations were disseminated by anti-vaccination accounts on Facebook and Twitter, where they received hundreds of actions.

Social media users also share a link to the Google patent site which shows a coronavirus patent for SARS, not the new virus.

A spokesperson for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told the Associated Press that the patent did not show the new coronavirus.

“SARS was caused by another coronavirus,” he said. “We are still learning a lot about this virus, including exactly what could be the natural host for this virus.”

Airports around the world are monitoring passengers for the virus. Cases have already been reported in Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

The first case in the United States was reported in Washington State after a resident of Snohomish County, in his thirties, returned from a trip to China. He was then hospitalized.

