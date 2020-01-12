advertisement

Since the Indian table tennis team no longer has a foreign coach, India’s most experienced paddler has taken command.

For A. Sharath Kamal, one of India’s most decorated table tennis players, it’s a way to give something back to the game that made him what he is today.

“The mentoring aspect is not new to me. It has been there for a while,” said Sharath to Sportstar. “Sometimes I feel like I have to stop and let the other boys take over. They are doing pretty well. (G. ) Sathiyan has indeed taken over from me. Harmeet (Desai) plays well, Manav Thakkar and Archana Kamath do pretty well too. This is my way of giving something back to the sport. The experience I have gained over the years must be be shared. It’s not fair that it’s just me. ”

advertisement

READ ALSO |

Manav Thakkar: a hint of skating, gymnastics in the ascent of the table tennis star

World number 34 Sharath is confident that India, which will be fourth in the 2020 Olympic Games qualifying tournament, will pass the exam.

“Even if we make it into the quarterfinals, we qualify for the Olympic Games. We have a fair chance and given the current form of the players we are doing well. There are a couple of things we need to take care of, this is the men’s double, and that’s why the camp in Chennai is being held to do more double. We are eighth in the world and fourth in the tournament because the four best teams have already qualified. If we do that, we will surely be on the front page of some newspapers, ”he added.

In order to prepare for the forthcoming qualification tournament for the world team for the Tokyo Games, which is to take place from January 22nd to 26th in Gondomar, Portugal, the Indian team will be training for a week from January 13th in Düsseldorf, Germany focus more on game training and try to stay fit.

In December 2019, Sharath had organized a week-long training camp in Chennai that started on December 23 – taking very specific needs into account. He mentioned that the focus was on technology, footwork, fitness and building the base. “

The 37-year-old, who lived in Europe for several years before returning to India, said he had adjusted his training regime to keep fit and keep up with the youth.

READ ALSO |

Qualifying for the Olympics hard without a coach: Kamal



“I played in Europe for a long time and gained a lot of experience in how to build up your game, your practice hours and your structure. That made me the player I am today. Now I’m focusing more on fitness, ”he said.

The year 2018 one of the most successful for Indian table tennis, especially at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. When asked whether 2019 should be subdued by comparison, the veteran said: “2019 was actually pretty good too. Sathiyan did well at the World Cup and qualified for the main field of the World Cup. I have my personal best ranking of 30 in the world. (We had) a fantastic Asian championship in which we finished fifth. We did really well. A lot has happened, but it’s just that we won majors in 2018 – Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, ”said Sharath.

READ ALSO |

ITTF President: It is time for India to host World Cups

Sathiyan is very confident about Korea and Germany

The past few weeks have been quite eventful for India’s top-ranked player G. Sathiyan. In the last week of December, the Chennai-born paddler took part in a one-week training camp in Korea and won the German cup with his club ASV Grunwettersbach.

Sathiyan took part in a weeklong training camp in Korea and won the German cup with his club ASV Grunwettersbach – FILE PHOTO / GETTY IMAGES

“It was fantastic. I have never seen such massive and enormous training opportunities. We trained in the Olympic training center. The gym was bigger than my house. They start with the same routine half an hour before the basic training. And then they start with that Training. It was pretty exhausting, but I enjoyed sparring at the highest level, “said Sathiyan, who has stars like Jang Woojin (World No. 13), Lee Sangsu (World No. 17) and Jeoung Young-sik (World No. . 17) trained. 18) and An Jaehyun (World No. 40). His entire trip was funded by TOPS (Target Olympics Podium Scheme).

After returning from Korea on December 30, the 26-year-old Indian won his first cup of the year 2020 in Germany when his team ASV Grunwettersbach defeated the defending champion TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen and won the German Cup.

World number 30 Sathiyan played an important role in the semi-finals when he defeated Shang Kun 11: 8, 7: 11, 11: 9, 6: 11, 11: 9 in his singles game to lead his team into the final.

advertisement