Maria Sharapova said it was the “right call” to cancel her match at the Kooyong Classic exhibition tournament, as the smog flooded Melbourne with angry bushfires on Tuesday.

The Russian Grand Slam winner was 6: 7 (4: 7) and 5: 5 against the German Laura Siegemund when the referee stopped and said: “The players can feel the smoke”.

Pollution has risen sharply in Australia’s second largest city and has interrupted training for next week’s Australian Open Grand Slam, in which a player was removed from qualifying due to a coughing fit.

Sharapova, who described the conditions as “extreme”, could feel that “a little coughing came out at the end of the second sentence”.

“Then the referee came down and said,” Play another game. “We were there for over two hours. From a whole point of view, it was the right call.”

Siegemund, at number 72, said she had felt the effects of the unusual circumstances.

“It is the first time that I play in these conditions and I have to say that I felt it in the second set,” she told reporters.

“You can see it, I think it’s in your head and I felt it in my body.

“I think if you want us to play in these conditions, everyone has to deal with it in their own way, but it definitely doesn’t feel like they’re the healthiest conditions to play in.”

Sharapova sank to 145 after a 2019 season wrecked by the injury, limiting her to 15 competitive matches.

The 32-year-old, who received a wildcard for the Australian Open next week, was happy about the training in Kooyong.

“Last year was definitely a frustrating year and not a lot of tennis was played, so it is incredibly important to get these kinds of matches if you haven’t played a lot,” she said.

