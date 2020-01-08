advertisement

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova said Brisbane International feels like a “second-hand event” in which women relegate to courts outside the penalty area to make room for the men who play the first ATP Cup ,

The WTA tournament will be held parallel to the Brisbane leg of the new men’s team tournament that Center Court has taken over at the Queensland Tennis Center.

advertisement

Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens beat up the organizers on Tuesday, accusing them of favoring male players and not respecting women. Sharapova also interjected.

“They definitely recognize it and notice it,” she said, and even Australian world leader Ashleigh Barty, who is very popular in Brisbane, has been referred to a court.

“It feels like a second-hand event.”

The last round robin games of the ATP Cup in Brisbane take place on Wednesday. This means that women can only play on the center court from Thursday.

According to the ATP Cup’s innovative tournament rules, training on the court is permitted, and the team zones are located in the corners of the court and not on the edge of the referee’s field of play.

Sharapova, who crashed in the first round against American Jennifer Brady on Tuesday evening, suggested that this could be a reason why women weren’t allowed to share the center court.

“It is definitely a strange strategic move,” she said of men’s preference.

“I am not sure, but I heard that because the way the field is set up does not require us to play with the benches on the center court.

“I don’t know what else could prevent it (we’re playing there) because I think there are a lot of girls who deserve this patio space in this draw.

“Everyone should have a conversation about it, that’s just my outside view,” she added.

Barty leads a high-profile field in Brisbane, in which four of the top five women are represented.

Stephens, a member of the WTA players’ council, said it was clear that women went bankrupt.

“We weren’t talking to be considered at all right now,” she said.

“It was what ATP wanted – they got what they wanted, girls by the side, it always is.”

continue reading

LAST STORIES

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and others over 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4am and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement