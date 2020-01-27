advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal said the sudden death of his friend and teammate from Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant, whom he called “my brother”, broke his heart.

“There are no words to express the pain I am experiencing in this tragic and sad moment when I lost my curious Gigi and my friend, my brother, my partner in winning championships, my buddy and my homie,” Shaw wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I love you and you will be missed. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I’m sick now!

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion at the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others on Sunday morning, just hours before several NBA games were scheduled.

Also read: NBA legend Kobe Bryant and teenage daughter Gianna killed in helicopter crash at age 41

The competitive spirit of Bryant and O’Neal developed into a unique, well-documented feud in which both superstars share the pitch on the same team. But the conflict, Bryant told TNT Players Only, began in the 1998-1999 season during the NBA’s ban on players when they played on opposing teams.

“You always said, yes, take the little bitch. Take the little bitch, “Bryant said to O’Neal in the direct video” Only for players. “” I look around. “Oh, he’s talking to me.” Right? I said, “Well, wait, there won’t be so much of these” little bitches “anymore. And what do you say? Well what are you going to do about it? What are you going to do about it?” Next I knew that a big hand came this way, and I remember doing it this way (opposite direction). “

Although a beef between them has become drier over the years, Bryant has reportedly rejected this idea and tweeted on August 28, 2019: “There is no beef with @SHAQ. I know most media want to see it, but it’s not going to happen. It’s nothing but love and we’re too old to eat beef anyway. “

