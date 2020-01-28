advertisement

Shaquille O’Neal talked about how he felt after the early death of his friend and former Los Angeles Lakers teammate, Kobe Bryant.

The couple won three NBA championships together over eight seasons; her life and legacy are inextricably linked.

O’Neal, 47, has admitted that he’s not feeling well. He hasn’t slept since hearing about the terrible helicopter crash that killed Bryant, 41, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

This terrible personal suffering was made even more painful by the recent loss of O’Neal’s sister Ayesha.

I do not feel good. I’m sick. I’m just getting over my sister’s death. You told me the other day, when I came in, I looked like I needed some rest.

I didn’t sleep after Ayesha’s death because I wasn’t just thinking about the good times, but sometimes I could have done something, or I could have said or done something else, or I could have loved her more or had her more support be able to show. And the same thing happened to me when I heard this news.

O’Neal also responded to the public perception that he and Bryant disagreed, and told co-host John Kincade what their relationship was “that of the brothers”:

I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep. I look at all the tapes. I’m sick now. And I know that an idiot has the relationship I and Kobe had.

Our relationship was that of the brothers. We are brothers in this podcast, John, we argue all the time. But in real life, when I see you and your beautiful wife, it’s all about respect.

O’Neal went on to complain that he and Bryant never got a chance to grow old alongside each other and remembered their glorious days on the basketball court:

This will hurt for a long, long time. I want everyone to get as old as Bill Russell and Dr. J. so we can have stories. We are still the best duo ever founded. That won’t change.

But I wish we could talk to 60 and 70 in the retirement home or on this show. But he will be remembered.

As reported by USA Today, O’Neal signed as a free agent with the Lakers in 1996, just a few weeks after Bryant was signed to a draft day deal with the Charlotte Hornets. Both would later become legends on the pitch and secure the titles for the Lakers in 2000, 2001 and 2002.

Your personal life would also overlap in a meaningful way. Gianna, who O’Neal called his niece, was born on the same day as O’Neal’s youngest daughter, Me’Arah.

Our thoughts are with family members and friends of all those who died in the helicopter crash.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

