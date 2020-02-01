advertisement

MIAMI – Shaquille O’Neal honored his friend and former teammate Kobe Bryant with one of their favorite hobbies: music.

O’Neal, who is DJ Diesel in the moonlight, brought his Shaqs Fun House carnival event to Miami on Friday night in front of the Super Bowl and said to the audience, “Turn on your phone.” We exposed Kobe Bryant this (explosive) last time. “

O’Neal stood behind a soundboard and then played Kanye West’s “All of the Lights”. A large purple and yellow banner with Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers numbers 8 and 24 hung from the ceiling as O’Neal spent several moments from his set to the basketball legend, which also recorded music.

“We miss you, Kobe Bryant,” he said, raising his hands and looking up at the ceiling. “Put your hands up for Kobe Bryant. We love you, brother. “

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter accident on January 26. Days later, O’Neal said he would continue his planned pre-Super Bowl party in Miami, but all of the proceeds would go to the victims’ families and the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation.

“I will always remember his memory because we are connected forever,” said O’Neal The Associated Press in an interview before he appeared. “I lost a sister, a father – if you lose someone who is extremely important. It will always be difficult for the heart.”

The duo helped the Lakers with three direct championships from 2000 to 2002.

Hours before O’Neals event, the Lakers had their first game since Bryant’s death and honored the star player. LeBron James, who wiped his eyes at the end of the national anthem, and other players wore Bryant jerseys while Boyz II Men and Usher performed.

Usher said in an interview after his appearance that he and Bryant, whom he had met in his youth, were talking about possibly recording a song together. Bryant released a rap song with Tyra Banks in the early 2000s; He made a remix of Destiny’s Child’s Grammy winning hit “Say My Name”. and we even worked on O’Neal’s 1998 album “Respect”.

O’Neal encouraged the feverish crowd at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center to sing “Kobe” during his performance. Diddy, who came to O’Neal, ended his short set the same way, with the audience happily anticipating.

“Man, this week was crazy. You know, I’m only concerned with the topic “can’t stop, won’t stop”. Somebody or something has to inspire me. And if I want to give up, I swear to God that the only person in my head is Kobe who shoots in the gym, ”said Diddy. “It’s Kobe that comes early and leaves late. It’s Kobe that hurts.”

Diddy then performed the touching song “I’ll miss you” written after the death of a close friend and collaborator Notorious B.I.G. – and dedicated the song to Bryant.

Diddy said he came to the event to support O’Neal, whom he called “one of my heroes”.

“Shaq’s whole concept is:” I just want to have (explosive) fun. “So let’s make some noise for Shaq,” he said.

The music mogul danced on stage with his sons King and Justin Combs and even appeared on the pop hit “Unforgettable” with French Montana.

Balloons hung from the ceiling of O’Neal’s colorful showcase, where robots danced on stage. With stuffed animals on the neck, the audience balanced the drinks in one hand and the phones held the performances in the other.

O’Neal played mostly electronic dance music all night and also recorded songs by Outkast, Miguel, DJ Khaled, Justin Timberlake and Halsey.

When he played the travel classic “Don’t Stop Believin”, he said to the audience: “All my white friends, sing this (song).”

Other actors at the multi-hour event included Diplo, DaBaby, Tiesto and Pitbull, who were born and raised in Miami.

“I believe in the energy my friends and (Kobes) energy will always have with us,” said Pitbull. “Our bodies are just a vehicle at this point. It is timeless. His legacy will live on forever. But don’t let it move, not a moment. ”

“With that said, rest in paradise Kobe and thank you Shaq.”

