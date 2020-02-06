advertisement

An American insurance company has said actress Shannen Doherty is only looking for sympathy – and a payoff to have her California home repaired – by announcing her final stage 4 cancer diagnosis.

According to the New York Post, the former charmed star sued US insurance company State Farm in March 2019 after the insurance giant refused to pay the full amount for repairs to its home that followed the devastating California fires in 2018 had been damaged.

media_cameraShannen Doherty has revealed that she has stage 4 cancer. Picture: Getty

In a complaint to the federal court in Los Angeles, State Farm lawyers wrote that Doherty plans to “gain sympathy from her claim that State Farm must rebuild her entire home” when she appears in court.

“The applicant is wrong to claim that she has the right to rebuild her entire home at a cost of $ 2.7 million ($ A4 million) because of breast cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease,” it said in court.

Doherty, 48, announced this week that her breast cancer had returned and said her diagnosis would go public this week as part of the lawsuit.

“I prefer people to hear it from me. I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document,” she said in an interview about Good Morning America.

media_cameraShannen Doherty performs with the original actors Gabrielle Carteris, Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth and Ian Ziering at the restart of 90210. Picture: Fox

“I want it to be real and authentic. I want to control the narrative. I want people to know about me. “

State Farm claims that Doherty’s house had only smoke damage and no fire or construction damage.

The insurance company said it had already paid $ 1 million ($ 1.48 million) for the actress’s renovation, professional cleaning, and rental of a makeshift house.

Doherty’s lawyer, Devin McRae, told the New York Post that it was “appalling” that the state farm would claim that Doherty only disclosed her health in order to gain sympathy.

media_camera A tearful Shannen Doherty announced on US television this week that her cancer had returned. Image: ABC News

This story was originally published in the New York Post and reprinted with permission.

Originally published as a star with the cancer diagnosis “for sympathy”

