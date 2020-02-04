advertisement

NEW YORK (AP) – Shannen Doherty battles recurrent breast cancer that has progressed to stage four, telling fans “it’s a bitter pill to swallow”.

“I certainly have days when I say, ‘Why me? And then I say, “Well, why not me? Who else? Who else but me deserves this? “None of us do,” Doherty told “Good Morning America” ​​Tuesday. “I don’t think I treated it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in many ways.”

The actress of “Charmed” and “Beverly Hills, 90210” revealed for the first time that she had breast cancer in 2015 and traced her fight against the disease and her remission on social networks.

She stated that one of the reasons why she declared herself was that her condition could be revealed in court. The actress sued insurance giant State Farm after her California home was damaged by fire in 2018.

“I prefer that people hear it from me. I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic,” said Doherty. to let people know about me, I just didn’t want them to know yet. “

In a file filed Tuesday, his lawyers maintain that Doherty was forced to pay out of his own pocket for losses which, according to her, should be covered by his insurance policy. “The plaintiff Shannen Doherty dies of terminal stage 4 cancer. Instead of living the last peaceful years in her home, Ms. Doherty remains displaced and struggles with her insurance company,” they say.

“We sympathize with Ms. Doherty’s health concerns and wish her a full recovery,” State Farm said in a statement to ABC News. “We firmly believe that we have fulfilled our commitment to our client and have paid what we owe on this claim. We are ready to defend our position before the courts. “

Doherty, 48, worked on the show “BH90210” and kept the diagnosis mostly secret. “People at stage four can also work. Our life doesn’t end when we get this diagnosis. We still have work to do, ”she said.

