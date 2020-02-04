advertisement

Shannen Doherty announced on “Good Morning America” ​​Tuesday that her breast cancer has returned. It’s “level four,” she said to Amy Robach.

Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in March 2015. The disease returned a year ago.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” star said she is now telling the world in a lawsuit with her State Farm insurance company. Her cancer is mentioned in legal documents that are publicly known.

“It will come out in a few days or a week – I’m on the fourth level,” Doherty said to “GMA”.

Doherty had planned to keep her diagnosis secret, but this option is now out the window, she said.

“I prefer people to hear from me,” said Doherty. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic.”

“I want to control the narrative,” she continued. “I want people to know about me, I just wanted them not to know yet.”

When Doherty first battled breast cancer, she recorded her struggle on social media. This time she only told a few people about it, including Brian Austin Green, a castmate of “BH90210”.

Watch Doherty’s “GMA” interview from the video above.

Doherty sued State Farm after her home was damaged in the 2018 Woolsey Fire. Actress Charmed says she has to pay out of pocket for losses that she thinks should be covered by her insurance policy.

According to State Farm, Doherty has paid nearly $ 1 million to clean and repair their home and personal belongings, and to rent apartments and furniture temporarily.

“We understand Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery,” State Farm said in a statement to ABC News. “We firmly believe that we uphold our commitment to our customers and have paid what we owe to them. We are ready to defend our position in court. “

Luke Perry’s Most Memorable Roles, from ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ to ‘Riverdale’ (Photos)

The late Luke Perry is honored this Wednesday at the premiere of “Riverdale” in season four. This pays homage to the actor who died in March after a stroke at the age of 52. The episode entitled “In Memoriam” deals with the death of Perry character Fred Andrews, Archie’s father (KJ Apa), in the CW drama. But as popular as Fred is in Riverdale, this part is by no means the only memorable one that Perry has played during his career. In honor of the tribute episode, TheWrap has summarized eight of Perry’s most famous roles, from “Beverly Hills, 90210” to HBO’s “Oz”. Also read: Shannen Doherty “definitely didn’t want” to revive “Beverly Hills, 90210” until Luke Perry’s death Sony Pictures / CBS TV Studios / The CW

Dylan McKay, “Beverly Hills, 90210”: Perry redefined coolness for a generation in the 90s when he took on the role of brooding bad boy and billionaire son Dylan McKay in Fox’s teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210” – the role he has been known for throughout his career would be. Whether you loved Dylan with Brenda or you loved him with Kelly, we know you loved him. CBS TV Studios

Wayne Maunder, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”: Approximately in the middle of Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” Perry can be seen in his one posthumous film role: he portrays actor Wayne Maunder in a scene in which he shoots an episode of the real CBS series “Lancer” Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio). Although it’s a quick cameo since Perry made the film before his death and he came out months after his death, it’s still a particularly memorable part. Sony Pictures

Pike, “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”: The 1992 film, not the subsequent TV series of the same name. While Kristy Swanson’s film isn’t as popular as the drama directed by Sarah Michelle Gellar, Perry’s appearance is the stuff of classic cult legends. 20th Century Fox

Fred Andrews, “Riverdale”: At the time of his death, Perry starred in The CW’s dark version of the Archie comics and played Fred Andrews, the young Archie’s father (KJ Apa). Fred is also pretty much the only sensible, rational, loving parent in all of Riverdale. The CW

Reverend Jeremiah Cloutier, “Oz”: Perry played a very holy prisoner in HBO’s popular prison drama from 2001 to 2002. The Rev. had been seized from his church with misappropriation of funds and had survived 10 episodes before being killed by a gang of bikers. HBO

Trace of frost, “8 seconds”: Just look at that cowboy smile. That’s all. Jersey Films

Linc Stark, “John From Cincinnati”: Perry played a surf talent scout, manager and agent, and owner of stinkweed surf products in this HBO drama for one season. If you want to see Perry return to a Cali setting after “90210”, you should contact this location. HBO

Jeremiah, “Jeremiah”: While this post-apocalyptic Showtime series was short-lived, Perry’s appearance in the title role was remarkable enough that it definitely shouldn’t have been. show time

Or all the ways that Perry defined cool

Also read: Shannen Doherty “definitely didn’t want” to revive “Beverly Hills, 90210” until Luke Perry’s death

