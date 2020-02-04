advertisement

Shannen Doherty, who sits down in an emotional “Good Morning America”, reveals that she has stage 4 cancer only a few years after completing breast cancer treatment.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” (48), which was diagnosed with breast cancer for the first time in 2015, announced on Tuesday that it had contracted cancer again privately last year. She has not indicated what type of cancer she has.

USA TODAY has asked its representative for further comments.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it,” Doherty Alaun said to Amy Robach. “It is a bitter pill to swallow in many ways. I definitely have days when I say, ‘Why me?’ And then I go: “Why not me? Who else deserves this but me? “None of us.”

The actress is currently in a lawsuit against State Farm for claims that she had to pay out of pocket after her home was “badly damaged” in the Woolsey fire in 2018. She decided to present her diagnosis because legal documents mentioning her cancer would be published soon before the trial.

“I want people to hear from me,” she said. “I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic and I want to control the narrative. I want people to know about me.”

Doherty said she worked on restarting the BH 90210 last year when she was suffering from health problems. In tears, she decided to join the cast to pay tribute to the late Luke Perry and to be a role model for others fighting cancer.

“I thought … people can look at that and say, ‘Oh my god, yes. You can work and other level 4 people can work too.’ Our life doesn’t end the moment we get this diagnosis, “she added.

Brian Austin Green, who played David Silver in “90210”, was the only actor who knew what Doherty was going through, she said.

“Before the shooting, he always called me and said, ‘Listen: whatever happens, I have your back,'” she recalled.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in March 2015 and told USA TODAY in August 2016 that it had spread to her lymph nodes. After a single mastectomy in 2016, she stopped radiation and chemotherapy in February 2017 and announced her remission two months later.

“The unknown is always the scariest part,” she said to USA TODAY in 2016. Everything else is manageable. Pain is manageable. You know that life without a breast is manageable. It is concern about your future and how your future affects the people you love. “

Over the summer, Doherty USA TODAY told the Television Critics Association that it was impossible “to deal with something like cancer and not to be another person”.

“Not that I was that person,” she continued. “It only allowed me to tear down my walls a little to show who I was, but there is none of that in the new 90210.”

Doherty said when she found out that her cancer had returned, her first concern was how she would tell her family members.

In August 2019, she said to People: “I don’t think you’re ever on the other side (of cancer). I don’t think about the fact that I’m in remission. I look at it like I’m lucky to be alive every minute, every second of the day. ”

