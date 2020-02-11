advertisement

Shanghai Fashion Week has confirmed that it will be postponed due to the outbreak of the corona virus. The organization released the update on their official WeChat account on Monday evening. The Shanghai Fashion Week should start on March 26th.

The decision was made in collaboration with the Beijing Central Committee, the State Council and the Shanghai City Government. The measure was taken to mitigate the potential spread of the outbreak. Coronavirus has already infected 43,000 people worldwide and the death toll in mainland China has exceeded 1,000 – more than in the 2003 SARS pandemic.

“We hope everyone stays vigilant and respects government advice,” said Shanghai Fashion Week Deputy Secretary-General Lv Xiaolei. “The organization will focus on maintaining trade, communicating with all parties, and finding a solution to the situation.”

In the meantime, Shiatzy Chen has announced that the Paris Fashion Week show in autumn 20 was also canceled. The brand’s CEO, Harry Wang, made the following statement today.

“We think it is the most appropriate measure after careful consideration and consideration,” he said. “We will now focus on a new communication format to present our new collection.”

Shiatzy Chen was due to show his collection in Paris on Monday March 2nd. The Taiwanese luxury fashion house was founded in 1978 by Wang Chen Tsai-Hsia and is often referred to as the “Chanel of Taiwan”.

The China Fashion Week, which is taking place in Beijing and is scheduled to start on March 25, has yet to be officially announced. However, this is expected as China officially returned from the New Year on Monday.

To curb the spread of the virus, travel restrictions in China have limited tourism, production, and pedestrian traffic, and many people are encouraged to work from home. Retailers are watching the impact on business, as well as on employees and partners operating in the country. Both Adidas and Nike have closed a significant number of stores in the region.

