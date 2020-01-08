advertisement

The director of Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Cretton, has released some details about his upcoming Shang-Chi film, which may give an indication of how The Mandarin, the real Mandarin, will relate to Shang Chi ,

In an interview with They Call Us Bruce about his film Just Mercy, Cretton was asked a few questions towards the end of the Shang-Chi interview.

Cretton said the film, like Just Mercy, will explore family ideas. The reading between the lines could indicate that The Mandarin could be Shang-Chi’s father.

“Likewise, the emotional aspect and ideas of camaraderie, family and connectedness will definitely be part of this film.”

In the comics was Shang-Chi’s father Fu Manchu, who eventually turned out to be the villain of the title hero and with whom he fought several times.

The character was originally created by the author Sax Rohmer and first appeared in his novel The Secret of Dr. Fu-Manchu. Marvel Comics would acquire the rights to the character and present it in their Special Marvel Edition # 15.

However, you would lose the license and Dr. Call Fu Manchu aliases like Mr. Han. In Ed Brubaker’s Secret Avengers, he would eventually reveal that Dr. Fu Manchu was a pseudonym for Zheng Zu.

There is a high likelihood and a lot of speculation that the upcoming Shang Chi film could reinterpret the Mandarin as Shang Chi’s father. If so, that would increase the family connections that Cretton said would be thematic in the upcoming film.

The fake tangerines

When we first heard about this character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he was more of a shadow figure that led the terrorist organization The Ten Rings Ironman Movie. This terrorist organization appeared to be a peasant of Obadiah Stane.

A fake mandarin by Trevor Slattery appeared in Iron Man 3 And Aldrich Killian later announced later in the film that he was the head of the organization all the time. However, this also turned out to be untrue.

The fans were a little disappointed with how the Mandarin turned out to be compared to the comic version. In the Marvel short film “All Hail the King”, a member of the Ten Rings organization Slattery visited to pretend to be a terrorist leader. At that point, he escaped from Seagate Prison to meet and respond to the real Mandarin.

The real mandarin

The real Mandarin in Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings is played by Tony Leung Chiu-wai.

The leader of the terrorist organization in the comic books had ten rings, each of which had powers used by extraterrestrial technology.

The Mandarin was a longtime enemy of Tony Stark / Iron Man, and its extraterrestrial technology in the power of its rings, as well as its regional differences, contrasted with Stark’s comic book story.

But it looks like he could be playing villain in Shang-Chi in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and be his father. This definitely gives the MCU a new dimension that we have never seen before.

We can also hope that Ben Kingsley will repeat his role as a slattery. And maybe actor Leungs Mandarin has to face up to pretend to be a terrorist leader. It would be a nice connection to the earlier films.

But what do you think of the reinterpretation of the Mandarin character, who may be the father of Shang-Chi? Turn off the sound in the comments below or discuss on social media!

Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings will be released in February 2021.

