No reigning Big Bash League champion has started the season five losses in a row.

When the Melbourne Renegades experience an upswing that seems unlikely, their batsmen have to be smarter.

It feels like too often this season, Renegade’s batsmen haven’t been able to summarize the pace it takes to build an inning and set all weapons on fire.

This is reflected in their SuperCoach BBL numbers, with skippers Aaron Finch (62.3), Beau Webster (57) and Shaun Marsh (51) being the only Renegades batsmen to score an average of more than 50 points for round 5 ,

After this trio there was a steep drop, with Sam Harper (35) as the second best.

Brisbane Heat faced a similar problem before turning their form upside down against Hobart this round.

Too often, players like Chris Lynn, Max Bryant and Tom Banton fell when their team couldn’t afford to lose a wicket.

But Lynn and Bryant summed up the hitter-friendly conditions in Hobart better and took the full toll on a hurricanes lineup limping from an injury to James Faulkner.

I was ready to reluctantly trade with D’Arcy shortly after he was called into the one-day force that will travel to India from January 8th.

media_cameraMelbourne Aaron Finch, captain of the Renegades, plays a ball from his hip.media_cameraBrisbane Heat has endured a tough run with the racket before his victory in Hobart.

But Hilton Cartwright, who missed the first game of the Melbourne Stars’ twin pack, forced Club 23 Legends to reorganize and Short stayed as a result.

The ODI series will be a challenge for many teams.

I have Finch, Short and Adam Zampa on the way to India, but I plan to use their value to strengthen my team and continue my recent rankings increase.

Club 23 legends have increased from 35,797 after round 2 to 17,198 after round 4.

I still have a lot of work to do to win over other Fox Cricket commentators like Isa Guha and Mike Hussey, but there is still a lot of time to close the gap.

The Big Bash League title was so often decided by momentum in the second half of the season, and like Darren Lehmanns Heat, my team will be the most dangerous when it matters.

media_cameraSuperCoach trainer Shane Warne in Fox Cricket’s comment field.

The Renegades and Heat have a double in the final round of the regular season and SuperCoaches want both teams to have something to play with.

Perth Scorchers play twice in round 6 and I loved the shape of their leg spinner Fawad Ahmed that was on my home page.

Ahmed could even be in the mix for a return this round after being exchanged for Zampa’s doubles.

I am aware that the stars have a double on lap 7, and after holding Rashid Khan by his bye, I hope to do the same with Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis.

