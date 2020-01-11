advertisement

Shane Lowry has plenty to do before the last day of the Hong Kong Open after carding a third round of 68 on Saturday to pull six shots off the Australian Wade Ormsby lead.

Lowry is one of seven players who are currently ninth in the Asian Tour after failing to get going after Friday’s impressive game day 66.

The British Open winner made a birdie on the way out – on the seventh par 4 – before dropping another shot on the tenth par 4.

Another birdie on the 15th suggested a strong finish, but Lowry returned the shot on the 17th before signing for a two under par round of 68.

Meanwhile, the Australian Orsmby continued his affinity for the tournament when he extended his opening rounds by 65 and 66 on Saturday with another 66.

The winner of the Hong Kong Open 2017 now has a two-stroke lead over Thai Gunn Charoenkul before the final day.

Charoenkul has a two-shot advantage over a group of four players who are ranked third on an overloaded leaderboard with nine below the same value.

Lowry is accompanied in the last round of Sunday by the American Tony Finau and Tomoharu Otsuki, who chooses Orsmby.

Complete leaderboard available HERE,

