The reality of Shane Lowry’s return to work was graphed in a social media post on the European Tour over the weekend, showing the golfer’s hands with welds and blisters from his hard work on the course. Officially, it seems that his winter break, which is whirling up the awards on the left, right and in the middle, has come and gone.

Lowry’s aching hands were the result of disciplined work on the track and off-road during a pre-season stopover in Dubai, where he was preparing to return for this week’s Hong Kong Open – originally planned for last November but shifted to civilian Unrest on the territory that spurs a four-week series on the street, the next week to defend the Abu Dhabi championship, followed by trips to Dubai and Saudi Arabia on the PGA European Tour in the Middle East.

As the British Open Champion, Lowry is one of the main attractions of the Hong Kong Golf Club in Fanling, which is delayed two months later than originally planned. The top names in the 120 player field include the American Tony Finau and the winner of the Asian Tour, Jazz Janewattananond.

The Hong Kong Open was originally sanctioned by the European Tour. However, due to the date change and a clash with the South African Open, it is only an Asian Tour event. Henrik Stenson, Patrick Reed and Francesco Molinari, who had committed to replay in November, were unable to meet these commitments in the changed schedule.

Lowry has been eliminated from the competition since twelfth place at the DP World Tour Championship of the European Tour last November in Dubai, but has a strong plan for the start of 2020 that focuses on the European Tour – and tries to Ryder- Earn Cup Points – before switching to the PGA Tour Stateside. He is the only Irish in this area in Hong Kong. This is the 61st edition of the tournament, which was won twice by Irish players Pádraig Harrington [2003] and Rory McIlroy [2011].

The new date of the Hong Kong Open meant a conflict on schedule with the South African Open at Randpark in Johannesburg, a double tournament sanctioned by the European Tour-Sunshine Tour. South Africans Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, who are playing on a medical expansion, and Branden Grace are the headliners for the first event of the European Tour in 2020.

Dubliner Conor Purcell, the 22-year-old former Walker Cup player and last year’s Australian amateur winner, entered the professional ranking at the New South Wales Open in November and has since been a member of Wasserman Sports Management, which also includes Rickie Fowler’s global customers.

Purcell received a sponsorship invitation this week in the Jo’burg field, where he will be supported by his Dublin colleagues Gavin Moynihan and Ulsterman Jonathan Caldwell.

The inclusion of sixth world champion Patrick Cantlay for the Abu Dhabi championship next week – which already includes the first world champion Brooks Koepka, who came back into action after a knee injury that displaced him from last year’s Presidents Cup – did that Field further strengthened Rolex Series tournament.

“I am very happy to be playing in Abu Dhabi for the first time. I have heard great things about the place, the fans and the experience,” Cantlay confirmed his debut at the tournament. “I look forward to competing against some of the best players in the world and taking the Falcon Trophy home with me.”

Meanwhile, Graeme McDowell is the only Irishman in the field for the Sony Open in Honolulu on the PGA tour this week. McDowell finished the Sentry Tournament of Champions on his first appearance in 2020 as 23rd. Justin Thomas with three wins in his last seven tour starts and Matt Kuchar, who is the fourth player to successfully defend the title. The feat was most recently accomplished by Jimmy Walker, who won twice in a row in 2014 and 2015.

