advertisement

Shane Long’s stay in Southampton is expected to continue beyond this summer.

The 33-year-old’s contract with the Premier League Club ends at the end of the season. However, the Southern Daily Echo reports that the Irish international is ready to get a new deal at St. Mary’s.

Long came to Southampton from Hull in 2014 and signed his last extension in 2016.

advertisement

After battling for season at the start of the season, Long has established himself as a first choice player in recent months. He started eight of Southampton’s last eleven league games, scored one goal and gave three assists.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl celebrated the club’s resurgence mid-season last month as a “really important player”.

This lack of minutes last year has significantly impacted Long’s international opportunities under Mick McCarthy. He did not play for Ireland in the Euro 2020 qualifying.

Now that he plays regularly and also finds the net, McCarthy said last week that Long is “pushing the right buttons” before competing against Slovakia the next month.

See also: “It didn’t work, the team shape didn’t work” – Doherty & Coleman unlikely to repeat

advertisement