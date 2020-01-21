advertisement

SANTA CLARA, California – Kyle Shanahan has one mistake he wants to avoid on his second trip to the Super Bowl.

When Shanahan first started the big game three years ago as the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons, his week in Houston began stressfully when a reporter accidentally took his backpack that contained his iPad playbook.

“I almost had a panic attack,” Shanahan recalled on Monday. “You were all huddled together, distracted me and set me up while he could stand it. No, it was exactly between my legs, I was sitting on the top of a chair and it was between my legs. When I was finished with everyone, it was no longer there. There was a backpack, but it wasn’t mine. He took mine and left his, but I was panicked. “

Shanahan’s concern was less for the game plan on the iPad because it was password-protected and he could get a replacement. But the backpack had about 50 tickets for the game it had bought for friends and family, as well as a lot of money that it had already received as a refund.

When the rest of the Hawks Minute left Maid Park to return to the team hotel, Shanahan started looking for his backpack.

“It was gone for about an hour and a half,” he said. “The whole team left me, the patriots came in, I walked around looking desperately for my backpack, I met more media people and still had to do interviews about my deal. I tried not to come down when an idiot blew them away, but I was panicked trying to find my backpack. “

Eventually, a similar-looking backpack was found nearby, where Shanahan was interviewing when he was taken, and he saw that it belonged to the seasoned Bay Area sports journalist Art Spander.

Spander was tracked down and had Shanahan’s backpack, but it still took some convincing to make the switch.

“You tried to take it from him and he didn’t want to give it to me until I showed him that it was mine,” said Shanahan.

Shanahan said he quickly forgave Spander, who now covers the 49ers in the Bay Area. After the Niners won the NFC championship game against Green Bay on Sunday to send Shanahan back to the Super Bowl, Spander asked the coach if he would bring the backpack to Miami for nostalgia.

“I will, but I’ll attach it to my arm when you’re around,” Shanahan joked. “I know what you’re doing.”

