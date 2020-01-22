advertisement

COAL TOWNSHIP – Kemp Memorial Stadium is where the Shamokin Indians practice and play all their football matches in high school. But the grass has seen better days.

“There are a lot of divots in it and it’s not very good field conditions to play on, but it’s the best we have,” Ian Paul said.

“It’s clear that there are a number of things that need to be repaired and replaced,” said Henry Hynoski.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the field gets a face lift. The Shamokin Area School District announced at a recent meeting of the school board that it had received $ 250,000 from an anonymous donor for the purchase of new grass. The estimated costs of the turf are just over $ 440,000, so the donation is a big issue.

“I’m excited as a coach and I don’t even play, I just walk on the sidelines. We are just so thankful that we have people who support us the way they do, “Hynoski said.

Henry Hynoski is the soccer coach of Shamokin Area High School. He says the current turf was installed in 2005. So besides that it looks nice, the new field is much safer.

“That’s the number one thing with football and athletics is the safety of the kids,” Hynoski said.

The field will not only be used for football. According to managers, other school sports could be played here, as well as physical lessons.

“There is a lot of work at school today, especially among the children. That’s what it’s all about. Everything we can do to make things better for the children and our student sportsmen, “said Hynoski.

Ian Paul is a junior in the soccer team and is enthusiastic about the new turf.

“It will be a great year to get new grass, not divots, it will be great,” said Paul.

The new turf is expected to be installed in May and managers say it will be ready for this season’s football season.

