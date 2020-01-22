advertisement

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Kemp Memorial Stadium is where the Shamokin Indians practice and play all their football matches in high school. But the grass there has seen better days.

“There are a lot of divots in it and it’s not very good field conditions to play on, but it’s the best we have,” Ian Paul said.

“It’s clear that there are a number of things that need to be repaired and replaced,” said Henry Hynoski.

Thanks to an anonymous donor, the field gets a facelift. The Shamokin Area School District announced at a recent meeting of the school board that it had received $ 250,000 from an anonymous donor for the purchase of new grass. The estimated costs of the turf are just over $ 440,000, so the donation is a big issue.

“I am enthusiastic as a coach and I don’t even play, I am just on the sidelines. We are just so grateful that we have people who support us the way they do,” Hynoski said.

Henry Hynoski is the soccer coach of the Shamokin Area high school. He says the current turf was installed in 2005, so it not only looks nice, but also much safer.

“That’s the most important thing in football and athletics is the safety of the kids,” Hynoski said.

The field is not only used for football. According to managers, other school sports could be played here, as well as physical lessons.

“There is a lot of busyness at school today, especially among the kids. That’s what it’s all about. All we can do to make things better for the kids and our student athletes,” Hynoski said.

Ian Paul is a junior in the soccer team and is enthusiastic about the new turf.

“It’s going to be a great year to get new grass, not divots, it’s going to be great,” said Paul.

The new turf is expected to be installed in May and managers say it will be ready for this season’s football season.

