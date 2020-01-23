advertisement

Monday’s march for the 2nd Amendment in Richmond, Virginia took place without any problems. Despite early reports that the “whistleblowers” of “white nationalists” would go down in the state capital Virginia to protest gun control laws passed by the General Assembly, most – if not all – of activists for gun rights remained regular and self-composed.

Gun rights marchers banished speakers calling for violence. In one case, an antifa member “Goad Gatsby” called out a neo-Nazi named Jovi Val, who was allegedly wearing a tuxedo.

Despite the peaceful protest, NBC reporters portrayed the event in negative terms, even lying about it. MSNBC’s Chris Hayes claimed in a broadcast that the rally sent a “clear and implicit message” that “you must not enforce our policies, if you do, we will use these weapons against you.” If anything, the Framers would be proud to see generations of Americans before them stand up for their God-given rights to defend themselves against the tyranny of a prevailing government.

The media message is that advocating for your rights is a violent act in itself – it is a narrative that continues to be supported. Writing for the men’s publication, New Yorker shame controller Talia Lavin says the “threat of violence in Richmond” and the few alleged arrests of neo-Nazis planning violence that took place prior to the event “sent other groups into hiding. ”

A Canadian neo-Nazi is currently being prosecuted for his alleged intent to commit violence in Richmond. He recorded a video calling for a “violent revolution” ahead of his failed attempt to participate in the gun rights rally.

According to Lavin’s rotation, the thousands of protesters who attended the rally (which includes activists from the Black Panthers movement, gay rights libertarians, second-wave feminists, and many others who support the right to bear arms) just “stayed in savage “Governor Ralph Northam’s Emergency Declaration. The description she uses to describe the marchers is one-sided, to say the least:

“But just outside the legions of police barricades, twice as many people roam the streets of Richmond carrying a rifle mass, from AR-15s to Barrett’s massive sniper rifle. Some wore skull masks; others waved flags; Members of hate groups such as the Southern League and the US Guard, as well as the Proud Boys, were blended in; some were wearing patches that read “RWDS” – an acronym for “Right Wing Death Squad.” “. Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones delivered a speech from a battle tank in Terradyne.”

A Terradyne “tank”? Really?

First off, the Terradyne is a glorified SUV. And secondly, even APCs are not tanks. Those BearCats that the police use? Yes, they are not tanks either. Come on, reporters – you can’t continue to confuse the Remington 870 for the AR-15.

Pulling aside, the mention of “skull masks,” “Barrett sniper rifles” and “Confederate flags” paints a less-than-friendly marching picture. But while the video footage of the march itself exists, it is a false description of a peaceful event that is very easily disseminated. We can even look at the footage, you know.

One can now see why Lavin was forced to relinquish her position as a fact-checker in the New Yorker after falsely accusing an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent of having a Nazi tattoo. The tattoo in question was a Maltese Cross, often seen in paramedics and firefighters. One wonders if she will draw a properly described event correction from an impartial, evidence-based perspective.

Lavin then acknowledges, or more accurately laments, the fact that no one was shot at the event, describing it as “an extraordinary extraordinary turn of events given the sheer amount of weapons, crowd density and packed weapons occasionally in the back or held loosely in pale-arms clutter. ”

“Weak Weapons”. The subtext is clear: Whites who stand for their right to self-determination are prone to acts of violence.

Sayings is an old saying made by gun rights activists that it is true, especially after the media’s inability to reconcile the abundance of firearms with a lack of violence: an armed society is a polite society.

Diverging, or at least claiming to divert from the main view that “man with a gun = evil,” Lavin thinks that both “fair publications” and mainstream media declared the event a “peaceful protest”. Why, it seems that reality can really have a conservative bias. None of this matters to Lavin, who argues that the violence was only “narrowed” because some wing leaves from a neo-Nazi organization called the Bazaar were arrested prior to the event.

This is, of course, a poor read of the event. While the neo-Nazis might actually have planned to create violence in the state capital, Virginia, the fact remains that the estimated 22,000 people walking for their right to bear arms had nothing but peaceful intentions. Also noteworthy is the fact that the figure of 22,000, given by the Richmond authorities, has been broken down to just 6,000 by Lavin in its share. Probably giving readers the impression that more than a few thousand people care about their 2nd Amendment rights is a fact that would fly in the face of its narrative that it’s only a matter of neo-Nazi dangerous skull masks .

The piece is full of “what ifs” and “might have” – ​​what if Base members were not arrested? They could have killed thousands, for sure. Will they not provide estimates for a whole news cycle?

“There was, it was true, a lack of immediate bleeding,” Lavin continues. “But what stood out, in that armed and insurgent sea of ​​humanity, was the promise that bloodshed could happen at any time if the will of the crowd was destroyed.”

The promise of bloodshed is not a promise being made by those who advocate the 2nd Amendment. As the events in Waco and Ruby Ridge tell us, the only real bloodshed would be caused by a government that would prevail and tyrannical in its nature. The right to bear arms is what prevents such violence from happening to the citizen. So always for the tyrants.

