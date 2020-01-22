advertisement

Politicians have been told that it will be “a shame and a shame” if the tolerance that marked the decade of the commemoration is lost after the controversy surrounding the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC).

In a pointed speech on Tuesday evening, the Chairman of the Expert Advisory Group, Dr. Maurice Manning, “all political parties and their leaders” on realizing that “these are fragile times”.

“Real leadership requires a proactive approach from everyone to ensure that the generous, curious and collaborative spirit of recent years is not destroyed.

RIC men on platform at an unknown station.

“It will be a shame and a shame if the spirit of openness and tolerance that made all this possible is broken and damaged. We are all responsible for not allowing this. We have to make our voices heard. “

The government and the group of experts have been “thinking” since the conflict broke out at the beginning of the new year, “and we need to improve our game and we will.”

Dr. Manning spoke at the opening of The Irish Wars Gallery 1919-1923 at the National Museum of Ireland in the Collins Barracks in Dublin.

The response to the now deferred commemoration of the RIC / Dublin Metropolitan Police at Dublin Castle is “a warning shot to watch out for,” he said.

The opening of archives and the busy digging of historians – professionals and amateurs – provide new insights, new knowledge

“Unfortunately, recent events have not been helpful. In fact, they were concerned about the extreme language and political stance we saw. “

Dr. Manning said he hoped that the War of Independence and the civil war commemorations would be shaped by the spirit that was shown for the Easter Rising.

Sir Hamer Greenwood, Secretary General for Ireland, inspects members of the Royal Irish Constabulary. File photo: Getty

“There is still no feeling of commemorative fatigue. The opening of archives and the busy digging of historians – professionals and amateurs – provide new insights, new knowledge and a new feeling for the complexity of this time.

“As a people, we were rightly proud of how we as a country thought in 1916 with style, generosity and pride. This time we looked like a people who feel comfortable in their own history. “

