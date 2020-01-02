advertisement

Colombia’s reality show presenter “I Call Me” and Shakira’s cousin Valerie Dominguez all left their mouths open after working out in a short dress by Mamá Noel.

She shared the sharp photos from her Instagram account, in which she leaves her followers some messages that indicate Christmas.

“Santa is coming to town … well, his version of Barranquillera The day has come to leave the window open! “ The model said in one of her messages.

The photos have spawned hundreds of likes and comments in which his followers highlight his beauty, and even some are encouraged to ask for marriage.

Valerie is enjoying Christmas and is preparing for the final part of “My Name is” in January, as the Reality Champion will be known there.

“Forbidden to those who suffer from the heart, a lot of adrenaline with this photo; you’re fire, ”wrote a fan who warned the rest when he saw the release. “The best brush in the world!”, “You are beautiful inside and out … Mujersota”, “My dear, you are the most beautiful thing there is” were some of the comments Valerie Dominguez received.

Valerie Domínguez Tarud is a Colombian actress, model and designer. It has Lebanese ancestry. The model’s father would be Shakira’s father’s nephew. In an interview with Don Juan magazine, she shared hard moments in his life and said that she had suffered psychological abuse from his ex-husband.

These “secrets” were brought to light when the actress was examined by the Colombian prosecutor’s office after an allegation against her and her ex-partner, the businessman Juan Manuel Dávila. They were accused of falsifying a document to receive a subsidy that the ministry had approved to invest in an irrigation project.

Shakira’s cousin will soon be seen in Colombia as she will be the host of “Yo Me Llamo”.

