Valerie Dominguez shows in a video that sensuality comes from a family

Valerie Domínguez continues to burn the networks with their posts Instagramwho are almost always full of sensuality, and this time she did it again with a video showing her dancing.

In the clip Shakira Cousin moves her hips to the rhythm of Michael Buble “Vary” Subject, wearing a dress that perfectly highlights her rearguard.

Valerie (who already has over a million 600,000 followers on this social network) accompanied her successful publication with the following message: “No matter what life you are presenting, always use the best energy and you will see how your perspective changes forever changes! “

