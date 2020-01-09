advertisement

Valerie Dominguez started the year with a lot of energy and good mood; This was demonstrated recently in a post about her Instagram Account in which she can be seen recharged in a tree while receiving the sun rays, which she accompanied with the text “Relaxed Tarzan 🌴 mode”.

The model and driver got a lot of likes after commenting in another picture on how she built her sculptural body to make sure she didn’t diet, had no surgery, and couldn’t stand hunger. Valerie added that everything is due to her discipline and love of movement.

“The word balance or balance is the key. It’s not about doing everything or nothing, it’s about learning to reconcile everything so that you have a better quality of life. 💛 ”was something Valerie Domínguez concluded a very long message in which she defended her lifestyle.

