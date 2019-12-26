advertisement

Singer Shakira doesn’t stop falling in the mouth of anyone who follows her. She moves masses, not only because of her spectacular talent, but also because she looks and used to be. Now a new image has sparked controversy.

Celebrity photos are circulating on social media every moment. These media are not only used to show the daily activities of the artists. If not to spread their past.

This way, a new photo of Shak’s past is spread again. This time it is a picture where you can pose it in a very sensual way and show all its beauty.

advertisement

The picture was spread by the paparazzi. It is not known exactly what year it is, but the Colombian looks spectacular. In the photo she sits and boldly looks into the camera.

Photo of Shakira in a dress in Viña del Mar.

A photo of the Colombian was recently distributed. The picture was also taken a few years ago when the famous musician sang in Viña del Mar.

In these pictures you can see that it looks spectacular. She’s wearing a mini wine dress that left everyone with her mouth open. They even underline their movements.

advertisement