Shakira changes. Of course this was her year. After bleeding in the vocal cords that separated her from the stage and without knowing whether she would regain her voice, she has returned with more strength than ever. The Colombian did it Dorado world tour, although some say that when playing it helps to not force the voice. She also broadcast her first documentary, in which she reveals details of her private life. You also entered the Davis Cup of Piqué and will start the year in the Superbowl.

With the help of her trainer, the artist is preparing for this great event Anna Kaiser. In addition, the Colombian tries out new styles when dressing or combing, as some rumors say Shakira will radically change the style of her new songs.

She tried new hairstyles, new hair dye, makeup, we are about to create one new Shakira. Earlier this week, we were already talking about her crumpled hair and dark-edged lips, just like the Kardashian sisters.

This technique is widely used by Kim Kardashian to keep bulky lips. A technology that was trendy in the 90s. It consists of using a Dark profiler to draw the contours of the lips well and then fill them with a lighter shade so that it makes a contrast.

But their followers warn him. They know about it and ask you to shave the sideburns in which he recently appeared with hair. “How disgusting,” they write.

