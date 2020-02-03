advertisement

Shakira knows how to stage a spectacle, and her stage ensemble was as dramatic as her performance. The singer of “Hips Don’t Lie” opened the show on Sunday evening during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami in a brand new outfit.

She took the stage and sang “Shewolf” in a custom two-piece look by Peter Dunda, but what really stole the show was her $ 20,000 boots.

Shakira wears a Peter Dundas look and $ 20,000 crystal boots at the 2020 Super Bowl.

CREDIT: FIR MAURY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

Shakira performed in a pair of wedge boots by artist Daniel Jacob, also known as Dan Life. According to the designer, the completion took 10 days and is decorated with 30,000 crystals. Rapper Bad Bunny appeared on stage with her to play “I Like It Like That”.

Then it was Jennifer Lopez’s turn. The superstar wore a leather Versace outfit while performing hits like “Jenny From the Block” and “Get Right”. Stripper character as she danced pole in front of the huge crowd.

And we didn’t have to wait long to see Shakira again. She came back wearing a gold fringe and an embroidered look by Peter Dundas, paired with matching Adidas sneakers with gold glitter.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Shakira hug as they perform during the Super Bowl halftime show.

CREDIT: FIR MAURY / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock

To top it off, FN’s style influencer of the year J Balvin had a surprising appearance when he sang “Mi Gente” while Lopez ‘daughter shocked the crowd with her voice and sang “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA”.

