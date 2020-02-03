advertisement

The Super Bowl could be the biggest night on the sports calendar, especially for fans of the NFL. Regardless of the geographic location or sporting preferences, however, it is the halftime show that attracts the greatest attention for a reason. Watching the Super Bowl halftime show headlining means being in the spotlight. The 2019 game is seen by 98.2 million viewers in the U.S. alone, the millions abroad are discounted, and the game is streamed online.

As a result, the headline of the show is an opportunity not to be missed. For many it is a crucial moment in their career. After all, the Super Bowl half-time performance was never as spectacular as it was until Michael Jackson headlined the show in 1993, making it a large-budget production of lights, dance, and musicality. a sensory overload of an experience that artists have only built on in recent years.

SHAKIRA AND JLO WERE SOME ICON LEVEL SHITS OMFG #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/9JxqxTrKvs

– Jesu Bisuit (@fuckemfuckembri) February 3, 2020

When it became known that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would head the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show, the overwhelming response was exciting. The couple wanted to focus on the Latino culture and music in their segment, and when rumors circulated that J Balvin and Bad Bunny would also appear, it seemed on the right track to do just that. And now, after entering the stage, we can confirm that it was a festival at the highest, blinding level.

Shakira opened the show with her hit “She-Wolf”, an energetic prelude to one of the most iconic half-time performances in the history of the Super Bowl. Of course, the fans weren’t disappointed when they broke through their legendary track “Whenever, Wherever” with fireworks in the background and dance moves that kept captivating audiences around the world. Her hips did not lie throughout the performance. The singer left everything on stage before handing over Jennifer Lopez, who arrived in a leather suit and was flocked by a crowd of dancers.

Dougie from the block did it … #pepsihalftime #superbowl pic.twitter.com/UwUZe6cN2e

– Kevin James (@ Kevin James) February 3, 2020

J.Lo brought out a medley of her biggest hits, including “Jenny from the Block”, “Ain’t It Funny” and “Get Right”. And just when the fans thought they saw everything, the singer broke out. Some of her hustlers dance on stage. After a few more songs in which a lot of children helped the star sing “Let’s Get Loud”, J. Lo put on a feather-light dress with an American flag, while Shakira supported the star’s performance on the drums. Balvin also appeared with J. Lo while Bad Bunny appeared with Shakira for “I Like It” and “Chantaje”.

Fans quickly showed their support to the singers, while big names in the entertainment industry used various forms of social media to explain how entertaining the half-time performance was.

My friend @JLo showed a damn good half-time show together with @shakira. I love you JLo! #SuperBowl #JLoSuperBowl

– Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 3, 2020

, @ ARod responds to Jennifer Lopez appearing on the #SuperBowl halftime show. pic.twitter.com/Vix3OI1VQH

– Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 3, 2020

Check out the full, eye-catching, high octane performance below.



