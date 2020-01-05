advertisement

One of Shakira’s secrets to having a toned body is dancing, exercise and healthy eating. But also supplemented with tennis.

The Colombian has been captured on several occasions to demonstrate her athletic ability. However, the paparazzi ‘s attention focuses on other details.

On Instagram, pictures of Shak were filtered with a short one, so short that it was seen too much. Obviously I was playing tennis and didn’t notice that it was being photographed.

That day the artist played tennis with one of her children in Barcelona. She was wearing a blue shirt and orange mini shorts for the game.

SUPER BOWL

This February 2, 2020, Shak will have her presentation at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. It will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Colombian will sing with Jennifer Lopez in part-time, as announced last September, but Cardi B. and Lady Gaga will also give concerts in parallel.

The performer of “Before Six” and JLo will be the first Latin American artist to direct the Super Bowl halftime show. There is very little left for this event and the expectations for the show are increasing.

