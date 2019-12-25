advertisement

Shakira’s partner, Spaniard Gerard Piqué, released a video announcing that his wife and children Milan and Sasha are spending the Christmas vacation in Miami. That’s why we bring you unpublished photos of your beach vacation.

In the video you can see little Milan playing on the video game console, but in the camera movement you can see on a piece of furniture several trophies and awards that Shakira has received over the years and kept in his home in Miami, not in Barcelona.

Shakira, Piqué and their children decided to escape the cold of Barcelona to spend a few warm Christmas parties in the beautiful city of Miami, in the heat of the sea, the waves and above all the good atmosphere.

advertisement

In view of this, the paparazzi are waiting for a movement of the couple, especially the Colombians. Is that that the artist left some postcards of her passport lying very hot on the beach because she forgets that the camera lens sees her and captures her worst and also the best poses?

Look at the picture:

Shakira looks bold with a very natural and daring look, because her bikini is extremely short and has transparencies. In the photo you can see it crouching because it is building a sand castle for her children with her husband.

At that moment, he bends down and reveals his entire rearguard because his bikini was made of thread, so that he left nothing to the imagination. The comments were quick regarding the Colombian’s position.

Hell, miss!

advertisement