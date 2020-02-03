advertisement

If you work in the music industry, I can imagine that there are certain points in your career if you only know that you made it: to score your first # 1 hit; Appearances at the Super Bowl halftime show; and becoming a viral meme, in my opinion, are all up there.

In this case, Shakira made it official after performing with Jennifer Lopez last night because she ticked off the last two requests when she made a strange noise and wiggled her tongue through one of her songs and immediately became a meme.

advertisement

Yes I know. Of all the things Shakira did during her performance – those vocals that rocked the electric guitar and not to mention that belly dance, to name a few – her tongue was the one that got people talking.

Ah well, you win a lot, you lose a lot. Check it out below:

As you can see in the clip above, in the middle of the iconic performance, Shakira turned to the camera and made a high noise as she stuck her tongue in and out.

This one small action was all the internet needed for the Waka Waka singer to instantly become a meme. Many wondered what the movement was and why it was doing it.

Most of the time, people just wanted to make a meme of it:

We are sorry that we have to ruin the fun, because it turns out that the tongue call is a traditional Arabic festival song called “Zaghrouta” and is a way of expressing joy.

It is also part of the Son de Negros dance at the Carnaval de Barranquilla, a major celebration that takes place in Shakira’s hometown of Colombia.

According to the American Tunisian Association, Zaghrouta is a “long, fluctuating, high voice soul that represents trills of joy” that is usually performed at joyful events such as weddings and parties.

Shakira previously spoke of her pride in her Arab heritage and often honored her roots in her music. It is therefore not surprising that she wants to celebrate in a traditional way at one of the greatest performances of her life.

Her appearance with songs like She Wolf and Hips Don’t Lie came after Spanish officials allegedly committed £ 12.2m in tax fraud in Spain between 2012 and 2014.

The prosecutor, who accused her of tax evasion last year, alleged that she avoided taxes by claiming that she lived in the Bahamas when she was living in Catalonia.

Shakira’s PR firm said in a statement that it had appeared before the court to “clarify the facts about its tax situation in Spain,” according to Spiegel. The singer was said to have always fulfilled her tax obligations in every country in which she worked and had no taxes on the Spanish state.

“As soon as she found out how much she owed the Spanish tax authorities – and before filing a complaint – Shakira paid the full amount,” the statement said.

Shakira has not yet commented on the allegations.

advertisement