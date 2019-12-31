advertisement

The Colombian couldn’t go unnoticed to be in Miami. Much less when she walks with piqué and in a way no one would have expected to find. There are several photos of shopping and bikinis.

It turns out that the singer will now be seen very often in Florida, USA. All because she’s preparing for the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show. That’s why Jennifer Lopez was seen in a similar way.

None of the famous let the paparazzi escape. So this time they looked at Piqué and the singer. The couple fell into these supporters’ networks because they themselves decided to walk in ways that people hadn’t expected.

These photos went viral, but they weren’t the only ones. The other pictures also appeared where the Colombian looks in a bikini.

The first photos we talked about were related to celebrity purchases. Then the cameras caught her in the streets of Miami. Critics fell because they did not agree that the singer appears tired and in loose clothes.

Shakira Bikini photos in Miami

The other photos were taken while she was wearing a bikini. However, these apparently come from other past vacations. Here we show you.

