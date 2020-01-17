advertisement

The new song by Shakira and Anuel AA, “I like it”, has already landed in the top 10 most listened to songs by Spotify, although it continues to generate any kind of criticism against the Colombian. Surprisingly, the singers appeared in Times Square. Why?

It was Shakira herself that she proudly shared on her Instagram account, her photo and that of Anuel that was shown in Times Square, where the single is being advertised, which was released three weeks before its presentation on SuperBowl on February 2nd has been.

“Hello Times Square” checks the title of the publication. The comments, however, have not waited and criticized that the song is not good and that it is plagiarized.

” It’s good, but I wish you could get better songs since you made it, and I’m not saying I don’t like it because Anuel AA is there because I like Anuel’s songs, ”said one user.

“Shakira, if you compose a topic other than anthology. This is the Shakira we miss, ”said another user.

Shakira has joined the trend of mixing reggaeton with pieces of past success. This musical hook started last year with Daddy Yankee’s song “With Calm”. Anuel AA joined “China” and repeated it again with “I like it”.

The new Colombian single mixes Inner Circle’s success, “Sweat”, released in 1993. Although millions have criticized it, the song continues to become popular.

“I like it” speaks about a couple who have been together for years and decide to work on saving the relationship after a difficult season.

