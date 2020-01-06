advertisement

POTTSVILLE, Pa. – For the past four summers, Schuylkill Free Shakespeare has been performing free Shakespeare productions at Yuengling Mansion in Pottsville and to give you a winter fix this weekend, there are three Shakespeare competitions with three local high schools.

“In high school, many children are only allowed to study Shakespeare when they sit behind a desk and can perform all analyzes of all rhetoric. There is a lot of value in that, but I find a lot of value in education through performance, “said Emily Ehlinger, artistic director of Schuylkill Free Shakespeare.

This Saturday at the Majestic Theater in Pottsville, there is a Shakespeare festival with three performances by Schuylkill Haven, Pottsville Area and Nativity BVM High Schools.

“To get there on stage and portray a role and do things that you would never do in daily life and do that for a whole group of people, really let yourself go outside and be yourself. It is really worth it, “said Nativity BVM sophomore Jacob Challenger.

The plays benefit Schuylkill Free Shakespeare, a non-profit production company based in Pottsville, and are open to all students free of charge.

Newswatch 16 has caught up with some Nativity crew members who are enthusiastic about Saturday.

“I found my identity and who I am through drama club and theater and it really helped me find myself, confident enough, it helped me speak in public,” said senior Evelyn Datte.

“At first I hesitated a bit because I saw other performances and it looked intimidating because it is a completely different language. Then last year I had a small role and I thought:” Oh, this is not bad! “, Said first-year student Riley McDonald.

Schuylkill Haven kicks off the Shakespeare festival on Saturday afternoon, Pottsville will take the stage at 3 p.m. and Nativity BVM completes everything at 6 p.m. at the Majestic Theater on North Center Street in Pottsville. Tickets cost $ 10 dollars for the public.

