advertisement

JERUSALEM – The United States on Monday warned its citizens in Israel and Palestinian territories to be vigilant, citing the risk of rocket fire days after a US drone attack killed an Iranian military commander in Baghdad.

The warning issued on the websites of the US State Department and US embassy in Israel did not specifically mention the killing of Qassem Soleimani, but referred to tensions raised in the Middle East.

Israel has not issued a similar warning to its citizens, though Army Radio reported that the military was alerted.

advertisement

The US message said it “strongly encourages US citizens to stay alert and take appropriate steps to raise their security awareness, as security incidents, including missile fire, often occur without warning. “.

He said Israel’s “red alert” siren system could be activated in the event of “mortar or rocket fire.” Such attacks have been launched against Israel periodically by the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, where the Islamic Jihad group is backed by Iran.

Israel is also concerned about possible revenge for Soleiman’s death by proxies and other Iranian allies in the region, such as Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas.

But apart from the one-day closure of a ski resort on the occupied Golan Heights on the Syrian border after Friday’s attack on Soleimani, there is no sign of any disruption to normal life in Israel. (Reporting by Stephen Farrell and Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

advertisement