Lai becomes Noah Cowan’s successor in the management of the nonprofit film in the Bay Area.

SFFILM has finally found a new managing director in Anne Lai who, after 12 years at the Sundance Institute, will move to the non-profit association based in the Bay Area. Lai will succeed Noah Cowan, who stepped down in April 2019. Lai is currently Director of Creative Producing and Artist Support at Sundance and will continue to serve at the institute until she officially joins SFFILM in March.

“I am delighted and honored to be joining SFFILM, an organization I have long admired for its world-class programs and curations,” said Lai. “It is an exceptional opportunity to build on a strong legacy and not only reinforce the voices of supported films and artists, but deepen the organization’s commitment to the community and beyond through festival, artist, and educational programs.”

At the Sundance Institute, Lai focused on discovering and promoting emerging voices – usually indie producers, screenwriters, and directors for their first or second feature films. She opened the institute’s first laboratory for producers, called filmmakers to the annual Creative Producing Summit, and supported storytellers that emerged from Sundance’s year-round laboratories for directors, writers, and producers. She led the Institute’s first Asian American Fellowship for screenwriters and recently founded the Talent Forum at the Sundance Film Festival, a three-day program that provides institute-supported projects with access to industry, lawyers, and the community.

This vision of promoting new talent will also extend to SFFILM’s own initiatives to empower emerging voices and projects, including year-round exhibitions, film grants, and artist residencies. The artists Anne Lai has supported throughout her career include “The Farewell” director Lulu Wang and “Diary of a Teenage Girl” director Marielle Heller, both at the December gala fundraiser were honored by SFFILM. as well as Boots Riley with “Sorry to Bother You”, Joe Talbot with “Last Black Man in San Francisco”, Eliza Hittman with “Beach Rats”, Ryan Coogler with “Fruitvale Station” and Benh Zeitlin with “Beasts of the Southern” Wild. “

Lai will join SFFILM as the organization prepares for the 63rd San Francisco International Film Festival, which starts on April 8th. Doc Stories, SFFILM’s documentary showcase, will be entering its sixth year next November.

