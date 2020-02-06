advertisement

UPDF officers under the command of the elite Special Forces are carrying out voluntary cleaning in Entebbe on Wednesday (PHOTO / courtesy).

ENTEBBE – On February 5, the forces of the Elite Special Forces Command (SFC) embarked on a general community cleansing exercise in the municipality of Entebbe, in the district of Wakiso.

The event aimed to wake people up to observe public hygiene in their community.

Colonel Moses Mpora, who represented the SFC commander, General James Birungi, led the clean-up exercise around the fishing village of Kigungu, mainly at the main sites of the Kigungu Whites Fathers Catholic Church, Uganda Fish Processors and Exporters Association Premises, road networks Brother Amans Medical Center and Ebenezer Medical Center. . Kitooro and the entire municipal town of Entebbe were also cleaned up.

Speaking to the media after the exercise, Colonel Mpora said that the community cleansing exercise is a symbol that links the national army with its people through community interactions.

“People should emulate the forces by example and excel in the general cleanliness of their environment. Together, we can do it, ”he said.

The Commander of the SFC, Commander Frank Mulema, observed that the act of general cleanliness is anchored in the ideological line of the UPDF.

“It also enriches relations between the people and the pro-popular armed forces with the restoration of unity,” he said.

The independent point of view of one of the inhabitants of the village of Kigungu, Senyonga Steven, 68, who has lived in the region for 49 years, welcomed the initiative of the forces calling on his comrades wananchi to maintain the area with good sanitation and good hygiene.

The event was characterized by various medical tests and diagnoses of HIV / AIDS and counseling, blood pressure and sugar tests, blood donations, vaccination against tetanus and cervical cancer, malaria fever screening tests, distribution of mosquito nets among other clinical services.

The day’s activities were crowned by a friendly football match between the SFC football team and the Wananchi team which scored a goal at zero, on the playing field of the Ministry of Public Works in the canton of Entebbe .

The football match was preceded by an SFC boxing exercise.

