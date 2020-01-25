advertisement

Fans of a Spanish football team will have a drink in the city of Dundee on Saturday night of special celebrations.

Seville’s La Liga match against Granada will mark the club’s 130th anniversary and 40,000 fans will come together to mark the occasion.

Javier Terenti, of the history department of Sevilla FC, said that relations between the two cities had been established centuries ago and would further strengthen on Saturday.

An 1890 cut from the Courier documented the founding of the club by British residents in Seville who met in a pub on January 25 of this year to celebrate Burns Night.

The cup occupies a prominent place on the ground of the La Liga club.

With some Spanish friends, they decided to found the first official football club in the country “after a long interview and a limited consumption of small beer”.

It confirmed Sevilla’s credible claims of being the oldest club in Spain.

Mr. Terenti said: “The Dundee Newspaper Cup is already part of the history of the club and occupies a place of honor in the club museum.

“Consequently, it will be impossible to celebrate the club’s 130th anniversary without thousands of Sevilla FC supporters remembering the words it contains.

“We will have a drink for the city of Dundee and its residents on Saturday when we celebrate.”

Diego Maradona is a former player from Seville.

The Andalusian club, which won a La Liga, five Copa del Reys and five UEFA Cups / UEFA Europa Leagues, also attempted to find the name of the Courier’s correspondent in Seville in 1890.

The reason this report was published in The Courier is probably due to the fact that at that time tons of oranges from Seville were loaded on steamers, traveling from Seville to Dundee for the production of the famous marmalade from the city.

There was a Thomson at the club, who they said could be linked to DC Thomson, who played one of Seville’s first games against Huelva on December 27, 1890.

“The mysterious Thomson will also be remembered, as we remember that of other Scots like EF Johnston, Hugo MacColl or Isaias White,” said Mr Terenti.

“The relationship between Seville and Dundee was established centuries ago thanks to the oranges that arrived in Dundee from the Andalusian capital.

“These oranges were an essential ingredient in the production of the famous Dundee jam.

“You could say that this relationship became even stronger when, thanks to this Burns Night of 1890, we exchanged football for oranges.

“Today, 130 years later, there is no doubt that this relationship is still valid, reinforcing this tenderness between Seville and Dundee.

“The club’s 130th anniversary will be a source of pride for thousands of Sevilla FC fans worldwide, and Dundee and Scotland will always be part of such an important day in the history of Sevilla FC.”

Jock Wallace.

Seville, whose former players include Diego Maradona, Sergio Ramos and Dani Alves, was also led by former Rangers coach Jock Wallace from 1986 to 1987.

Terenti said Wallace’s legacy lives on in Seville today and will be remembered Saturday despite his layoff after just one season.

He said: “The Wallace team played a great game and had great players such as Jiménez, Serna, Francisco, Rafa Paz, Ramón, Álvarez and also Ted McMinn, from Scotland.

“Wallace was a coach who believed and bet on the young players of the club’s youth academy, which is now one of the largest groups of young players in Europe.”

Seville vs Dundee: facts, football and food.

SEVILLE

Population – 690,000

Football clubs – Seville (La Liga) Home: Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, capacity 43,883.

Real Betis (La Liga) Home: Benito Vilamarin Stadium, capacity 60,721.

Main attraction – Museum of Fine Arts (1835)

Gastronomy – Bitter oranges from Seville grow on the trees lining the city streets. Previously, large quantities were collected and exported to Britain for use in marmalade.

The fruit is now used primarily as a local compost, rather than a food.

According to legend, the Arabs brought bitter orange to Seville from East Asia via Iraq around the 10th century to embellish and perfume their patios and gardens.

DUNDEE

Population 148,750 residents

Dundee United FC football clubs (SPFL Championship). Home: Tannadice park, capacity 14,209 people.

Dundee FC (SPFL Championship). Home: Dens Park, capacity 11,850 people.

Flagship attraction – V&A Dundee (2018)

Gastronomy – Dundee cake and pehs.

According to legend, the Arabs and the Dark Blues both favor Dundee Peh – ordinary or “ingin” as a basic fortification on football match days.

