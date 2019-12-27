advertisement

The full script for “Joker” by Todd Phillips and Scott Silvers can now be downloaded online for free.

As part of the “Joker” price campaign, Warner Bros. has made the official script available for free online download (via deadline). The script was written by director Todd Phillips and co-author Scott Silvers. Phillips announced in September, shortly before “Joker” hit the cinemas, that he had chosen a time frame for the film to ensure that the story had nothing to do with Warner Bros’ DC Extended Universe that films like ” Justice League “. “Wonder Woman” and “Aquaman”. Phillips was serious about breaking the links between “Joker” and the DCEU, since the official script begins with a note from him and Silvers that clarifies that “Joker” is a separate narrative.

The script “Joker” begins: “This story takes place in its own universe. It has no connection to the DC films that appeared before. We see it as a classic Warner Bros. film. The characters live in the real world and the stakes are personal. Although it is never mentioned in the film, this story takes place in the past. Let’s call it 1981. “

Phillips and Silver continue: “It’s a difficult time. The crime rate in Gotham is at a record high. A garbage strike has paralyzed the city in the past six weeks. And the gap between the” Haves “and the” Portots “is noticeable. Dreams are unreachable and slip into delusions. “

The note precedes the actual “joker” script, which comprises a total of 102 pages. Anyone looking for answers to some of the film’s big questions will be disappointed. While Phillips has made it clear that Zazie Beetz ‘Sophie survives the film and is not killed by Arthur, there is nothing in the physical script to suggest this.

In addition to “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit”, “Little Women”, “The Two Popes” and “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”, the “Joker” script is a challenger to this year’s Oscar race for the best adapted script. IndieWire’s Anne Thompson is currently predicting that Phillips and Silvers’ screenplay will be nominated. “Joker” is also considered with nominations for “Best Film”, “Best Actor” for Joaquin Phoenix, “Best Original Score”, “Best Camera”, “Best Production Design” and more.

Read the entire “Joker” script by downloading the script here.

