advertisement

Terrible photos show African lions who have lost so much weight that their bones go through their skin in a zoo in Sudan.

The completely malnourished and emaciated cats are said to be imprisoned in the Al Qureshi animal park in the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

advertisement

According to an online campaign, the animals have had no food or medication for weeks because the country is in the middle of a huge economic crisis.

One of the five lions is reported to have died after lack of food and nutrition, and it looked like a bag of “skin and bones”.

An online campaign has been launched to provide the neglected animals with a safe and new habitat before they all die of malnutrition.

The campaign called Sudan Animal Rescue was launched on Facebook by Osman Salih, who wrote:

I was shocked to see these lions in the park. Her bones protrude from the skin.

I invite interested people and institutions to help them.

According to The Sun, a manager of Essamelddine Hajjar, a privately funded park, said:

Food is not always available, so we often buy it out of our own money to feed it.

In addition to malnutrition, the terrible living conditions are believed to cause serious health problems for the animals.

Veterinarians have warned that lion health has decreased significantly in the past few weeks and that some of the cats have lost two thirds of their body weight.

The caretaker Moataz Mahmoud said:

They suffer from serious illnesses. You are sick and appear to be malnourished.

When journalists traveled to the park, it was reported that one of the lions was tied to a rope while a drop of liquid was being delivered to him as he recovered from the heavy fluid intake.

The Guardian reports that chunks of rotten meat have been found near the rusty cages covered with flies.

According to the International Union for Nature Conservation, African lions are considered “endangered” animals. It is believed that their population decreased by 43% between 1993 and 2014. According to estimates, 20,000 people are said to live today.

Sudan is currently in an economic crisis triggered by rising food prices and the huge lack of foreign exchange.

It is not known how many lions live in Sudan, but several live in Dinder Park, which borders Ethiopia.

advertisement