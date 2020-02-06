advertisement

Chief meteorologist John Farley and Tyler Ryan track the effects of severe weather

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) Chief meteorologist John Farley is worrying about the threat of severe weather, strong wind, and no wind in the Midlands.

Rain and storms can still occur throughout the evening, but less so in areas like Lexington and Richland County.

There will be a ton of rain that will flow east and west. John says the bigger threat will be the flood.

Tyler Ryan has the latest road conditions in this live update.

Safety tips when driving up:

South Carolina Department of Transportation officials have offered the following safety information to consider when you need to be out and about during a storm.

Follow all signs and never Bypass barricades. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

A foot of water can make a car float.

Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles, including trucks and SUVs.

Six inches of fast flowing water can knock an adult down and sweep them away.

Don’t try to drive through flooded areas. The street bed may have been washed away under water.

