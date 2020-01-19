advertisement

Even though it was cold – conditions were not good for some outdoor activities.

The snowmobile was fun and games for Joel Stirnemann and his father until things got worse.

“I started to bend over and motioned for him. I called him, I said, “Come out here, because this ice doesn’t seem safe.” I turned around and he had plunged into the ice, “says Joel.

“He kept trying to get out of the ice and he did a little bit like a roll and he continued to break under him. So he came back about 150 feet. “

Joel and almost a dozen people crossed Houghton Lake this week.

Moments after the rescue, Michigan state police received another call about another snowmobile that broke through the ice.

The assistant fire chief of the township of Denton, Joseph Miracle, had to fish them.

He attributes most of these accidents to visitors unfamiliar with the area.

“The most important thing is that people lack knowledge about the lake,” says Miracle.

“They’re coming here to have a good time, which is more than welcome, but they don’t study what’s going on.”

He says that only five days ago, the lake was in open water.

Miracle’s biggest advice is to be aware of the ice levels on the lake before you go.

“Ask people about local conditions. Bait stores are a great acquaintance for this, especially in areas where you snowmobile. “

For now, state police are warning people to stay away from the eastern and southeastern ends of Houghton Lake.

