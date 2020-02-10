advertisement

After a wild weekend with wind and rain, the snow made itself felt on Monday.

With one of the most historic parliamentary elections of the past and storm Ciara, which brought heavy rain and wild winds to all parts of the country, it can be said with certainty that it was an eventful weekend in Ireland.

As if that weren’t enough, winter showers of hail, sleet and snow were added to the mix on Monday, creating treacherous road conditions across the country.

AA Roadwatch has warned that roads in Limerick, Clare, Tipperary, Carlow, Laois, Wicklow, Kildare, Donegal, Kilkenny, Sligo, Waterford and Kerry (see details below) are affected by snow and flooding, and advises drivers to exercise caution leave accordingly.

Limerick: After previous snowfall, slippery conditions were reported on the routes around Limerick City.

Clare: Flooding on the N18 in both directions between J5 Cratloe and J6 Bunratty.

Tipperary: Snow sticks to the streets in the north of Tipperary, especially around Roscrea, Templemore and Thurles. It’s snowing in Nenagh, but Gardaí says it doesn’t stick. Care on the M7 between J27 Birdhill and J30 Rosbrien in Limerick due to the circumstances.

Carlow: Slippery conditions have been reported near Tullow and Hacketstown after snowfall.

Laois: Snow affects road conditions in the Portlaoise region and near Borris-in-Ossory. Conditions in the Crettyard region are also reported to be poor.

Wicklow: The Old Military Rd (R115) and Roundwood (R759) access roads to Sally Gap are both closed due to wintry conditions. It is also snowy on the N81.

Kildare: After snowfall, the streets around Athy are mushy.

Kilkenny: Snow conditions in the northern half of the county, including the Castlecomer and Urlingford areas.

Donegal: Snow showers on the streets around Letterkenny at times, but Gardaí says they are not holding on at the moment.

Sligo: Ballymote / Gorteen Rd (R293) remains impassable at Rathmullen Bridge due to flooding.

Kerry: Loo Bridge / Kenmare Rd (R569) is closed until further notice due to flooding directly on the N22. Use alternative routes from / to Kenmare and Kilgarvan.

Waterford: The promenade in Tramore is closed until further notice due to strong winds.

More information and live updates can be found on the AA Roadwatch website.

A status yellow snow / ice warning for all of Ireland, valid until Tuesday night until just before midnight, is one of four weather warnings.

A status orange wind warning for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry is valid until 8 p.m. on Monday. A status yellow wind warning for these counties is valid until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

A status yellow wind warning for the entire country remains until Monday, 8 p.m.

For more details on weather warnings, see the Met Éireann website.

