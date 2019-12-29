advertisement

media_play

Several people were injured in a knife stab at Rabbi’s Home in Monsey, New York

On the night of December 28, several people were injured in an attack in a rabbi’s home near a synagogue in Monsey, New York. The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the region said that five patients, all Hasidic Jews, were brought to local hospitals after the attack, which occurred around 10 p.m. One of the victims was reportedly stabbed to death at least six times. The police later said they had found a vehicle and “possible suspects” in the case. New York governor Andrew Cuomo wrote on Twitter: “We have no tolerance for anti-Semitism in New York and we will hold the attacker fully accountable for the law.” against members of the Jewish community. The police did not immediately report the suspect’s motivations for the attack. These videos show scenes of the response of the emergency services at the site of the attack. This is an evolving story. Credit: monseypotz via Storyful

advertisement