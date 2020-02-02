advertisement

A man was shot dead by armed officers in south London and the police have classified the incident as terrorist.

The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon.

It was said: “It is believed that a number of people were stabbed at this time.

“The circumstances are being checked. The incident was classified as terrorist. “

Gulled Bulhan, a 19-year-old student from Streatham, said they witnessed the shooting on Streatham High Road in front of a shoe store.

He told the PA news agency, “I was just crossing the street when I saw that a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest was being chased by an alleged undercover police officer – just like in civilian clothes.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three shots, but I don’t remember exactly.

“Then I ran to the library to get myself to safety.

“From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police arrive at the scene.”

Mr. Bulhan said people started running to nearby shops after the incident.

“We were all instructed by the armed police to stay indoors until we were evacuated,” he said.

The London emergency medical service said: “We have a number of resources involved in an incident on Streatham High Road.” – PA

