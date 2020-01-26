advertisement

As expected, news of Kobe Bryant’s death in a helicopter crash in California resulted in multiple networks breaking into live coverage with an announcement or special report from a network studio.

Joe Tessitore delivered one of the first on-air confirmations of the news during ESPN’s Pro Bowl reporting.

To make the transition easier, you have to

advertisement

On FOX’s Big Ten basketball show, Tim Brando and Jim Jackson talked about Bryant. Jackson played with Kobe on the Lakers.

To make the transition easier, you have to

To make the transition easier, you have to

Brian Shaw (another former Kobe teammate) has voiced his own thoughts on NBA television.

“For the Kobe fans out there who feel like I’m feeling right now, just try to think of all the joy he brought you.”

Brian Shaw responds to Kobe Bryant’s reported death. pic.twitter.com/WjAwmIHQle

– NBA TV (@NBATV) January 26, 2020

Jay Williams on ESPN 2:

Jay Williams talks about Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/wFFBJoiBTy

– Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 26, 2020

ABC announced a special report that was broadcast on both ESPN and both networks and carried the Pro Bowl. There was also a strange moment when they apparently reported that Kobe’s daughters were all on board. We now know that this is not true, although tragically his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria was also killed in the accident.

Sources: Kobe Bryant was on his way to a basketball game with his daughter Gianna when the helicopter crashed. Another player and parent were among those on board the helicopter.

– Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 26, 2020

To make the transition easier, you have to

CBS waited until after the Indiana Maryland basketball game was over before Adam Zucker got the news off the studio table.

To make the transition easier, you have to

Jim Nantz and Nick Faldo opened Sunday reporting to Torrey Pines with some considerations.

To make the transition easier, you have to

NBC also interrupted their figure skating reporting for a special report.

To make the transition easier, you have to

Of course it will be the dominant story this week too.

advertisement