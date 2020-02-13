A number of county roads are closed this morning following heavy overnight rains.

Warnings have been issued to drivers who need us on these roads as they remain impassable.

The routes are:

Church Hill Road in Thurmaston is closed in both directions around the railway bridge

Slash Lane, Mountsorrel, is closed in both directions

Tilton Lane, Billesdon, is blocked by floods

In addition, Sludge Hall Lane in Tiilton on the Hill is also flooded, but passable with caution.

There are also two flood alerts in place for Leicestershire today, which means that flooding is possible, so residents must be prepared.

An alert is in place for Loughborough’s urban waterways, and the areas most at risk are roads and low-lying farmland around Wood Brook, Grace Dieu Brook, Burleigh Brook, Black Brook and Grammar School Brook.

There is also a flood alert in place for the Lower Soar River as river levels remain high around the Pillings Lock River gauge due to heavy precipitation.

These high river levels have already flooded Slash Lane and Mountsorrel at Sileby Road are also threatened with flooding.

No more bad weather is coming

These road closures occurred before Leicestershire was beaten for a second weekend in a row, this time by Storm Dennis.

The storm is looming over the Atlantic and is expected to bring gusts and pouring rain on Saturday.

A yellow wind alert has been issued for almost all of England and Wales from midday, which is expected to last throughout the afternoon and evening.

The storm front is also expected to bring heavy rain here, although a second meteorological alert for disturbances due to showers does not extend beyond the west and south coasts.

Met Office forecasters said Storm Dennis would be potentially disruptive – with the possibility of dangerous flying debris, blown roof tiles and damage to buildings.

Travel times will be longer due to inclement weather and public transport may be affected. Roads and bridges can be closed.

Power outages are also a possibility.

In the worst case, they warn that the storm could be life threatening.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Very strong winds in association with Storm Dennis are expected on Saturday in many parts of England and Wales.

“50 mph gusts are widely expected inland, with around 60 mph in some locations. Around the coasts, particularly to the west and south, 60 to 70 mph gusts are likely.

“It will sometimes be accompanied by heavy rain.”

