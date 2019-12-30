advertisement

Rain can’t stop Buffalo Bill’s fan from smashing the table

Regen couldn’t dampen a Buffalo Bills fan’s desire to jump through a table at a tailgate party in front of New Era Field in New York’s Orchard Park when his soccer team battled the New York Jets on December 29th. Corigliano shows an enthusiastic Bill Fan wearing a Nate Clements shirt and slamming a table onto his body from the back of a pickup truck. Bills Fans have made a tradition of slamming tables at their tailgate parties. In September, Bill’s fans outshone Ezra Castro, also known as Pancho Billa, a passionate tailgate that died of cancer in the off-season. The Bills lost their match against Jets 13-6 at week 17. The team is now traveling to the NRG Stadium to face the Houston Texans in the wildcard round of the AFC playoffs on Saturday. The National Weather Service reported rain across the region on December 29. Credit: Anthony Corigliano via Storyful

advertisement