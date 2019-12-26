advertisement

Following the suspension of the novelist and RWA board member Courtney Milan, several authors of colors left the board of Romance Writers of America on Thursday.

“Our resignations do not give us joy or relief. We have all volunteered our time to advance this organization and do our best to represent the membership – all members, ”said the board members in a statement on Twitter. “We believe that this should never have gone to members of the ethics committee. We sincerely apologize to Courtney Milan and the Romance Community. “

Today, together with several former board members, I resigned from our positions because we no longer trust or no longer trust the RWA management. 1/3 @ seressia @DrenzPen @tlivesay @pintipdunn @farrahrochon @EricaRidley @DennySBryce

– Priscilla Oliveras ??????????????? (@PrisOliveras) December 26, 2019

Earlier this month, RWA suspended Chinese-American writer Milan for commenting online on other writers, including the publication of romance novels that she considered “racist.”

Milan defended her comments on Twitter: “I don’t think you can call yourself a writer’s advocate if you don’t defend the authors ‘right to criticize publishers’ business practices – and to criticize them in harsh terms,” ​​she wrote. “One of the things we dealt with when I was on the board – endlessly, I thought fruitlessly – was what we should do about having racist members who just get racist everywhere.”

A RWA representative did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

